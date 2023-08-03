Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $103.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 36,085 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $3,431,322.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,449,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock worth $469,241,265. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

