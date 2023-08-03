Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $96.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Ares Management stock opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $103.41.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock worth $469,241,265. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

