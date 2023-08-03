Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $107.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Ares Management alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Ares Management Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ARES opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $103.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.69 per share, with a total value of $100,805.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,563.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.69 per share, with a total value of $100,805.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,563.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $102,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock valued at $469,241,265. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.