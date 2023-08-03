Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $86.00 at Bank of America

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.70.

Get Aflac alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $77.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,319 shares of company stock worth $2,367,212. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 338.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,445 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aflac by 71.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $175,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.