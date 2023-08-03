Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Alight Stock Performance

ALIT stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. Alight has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.92 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile



Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

