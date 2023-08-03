Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given New $76.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $76.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Agree Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.39.

Agree Realty Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE ADC opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $62.67 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 163.13%.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,262.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,262.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 156,342 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 222,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

