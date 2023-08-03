AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AME. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.29.

Shares of AME opened at $158.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.54.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

