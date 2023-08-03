Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.70.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01. Aflac has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $77.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,319 shares of company stock worth $2,367,212 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

