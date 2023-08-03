Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Bank of America

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.08.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average is $117.02. Allstate has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,450,377,000 after purchasing an additional 359,986 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,892,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

