AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.29.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $158.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16,498.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

