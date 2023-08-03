Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, CEO Ben M. Brigham purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 165.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 37,460 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

