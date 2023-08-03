Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $123.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WSM opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.42. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,930,000. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

