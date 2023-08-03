Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Robert Robotti Buys 117,698 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) Director Robert Robotti purchased 117,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,330,231.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,185,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,422,273.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tidewater alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Robert Robotti purchased 1,135 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,763.10.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of TDW stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDW. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 30.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 112.9% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 232,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 123,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 458.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.