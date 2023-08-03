Jeffrey M. Jonas Sells 13,810 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $193,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $197.70 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.09 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.00.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,869,000 after purchasing an additional 551,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,289,000 after purchasing an additional 453,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $61,207,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 716,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,725,000 after buying an additional 301,158 shares during the last quarter.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Karuna Therapeutics

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.