Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol Sells 1,063 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,936.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,061.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,842.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,850.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

