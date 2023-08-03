Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells 45,810 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Paychex Stock Performance
Paychex stock opened at $124.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.73. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Paychex
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PAYX
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
