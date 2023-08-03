Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells 45,810 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $124.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.73. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Paychex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

