Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Tomer Bar-Zeev Sells 75,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,669,771.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, July 14th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $3,436,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00.

NYSE U opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on U shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

