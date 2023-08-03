Insider Selling: Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Chairman Sells 225,311 Shares of Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JEF opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 756,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 58,618 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 528,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

