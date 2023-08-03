Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Major Shareholder Rafael Holdings, Inc. Buys 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rafael Holdings, Inc. purchased 4,000,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,514,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,326.78% and a negative return on equity of 452.10%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYTH Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 930,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.48% of Cyclo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

