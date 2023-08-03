Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III Sells 6,996 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $425.13 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.70 and a 1 year high of $437.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.38 and a 200-day moving average of $298.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Saia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at about $982,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.31.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

