Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III Sells 6,996 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Saia Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $425.13 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.70 and a 1 year high of $437.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.38 and a 200-day moving average of $298.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.57.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.31.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
