Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.07.

NYSE:WELL opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 363.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16. Welltower has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $85.24.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 8.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

