WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average is $91.97.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,851,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

