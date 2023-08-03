WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

WEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

