Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Given New $11.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.40 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIV. Barclays raised their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

VIV opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0431 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

