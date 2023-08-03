Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells $1,976,400.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, July 10th, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00.

ADI opened at $192.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

