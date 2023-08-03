Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Vertical Research raised Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.30.

VRT stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,579,524 shares of company stock worth $80,909,045 in the last ninety days. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 413,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 328,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

