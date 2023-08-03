PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.