Douglas L. Peterson Sells 9,657 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0 %

SPGI opened at $394.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

