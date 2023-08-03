V.F.’s (VFC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 5,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in V.F. by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,463,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

