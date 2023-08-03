Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.45.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $78.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1,589.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,936,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,662 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3,380.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,759,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,276,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $448,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,950,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,487 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $62,259,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.