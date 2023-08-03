Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 137,851 Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,851 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 2,244.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 169,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 443,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 324,953 shares during the period. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. Bit Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $341.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 4.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 304.42% and a negative return on equity of 82.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bit Digital from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bit Digital

Bit Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.