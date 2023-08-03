Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,458,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 474,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,679,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after acquiring an additional 422,520 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

