Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.95.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

