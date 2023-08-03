Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 283.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $91,288,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,716 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,310,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,042,000 after acquiring an additional 724,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,990,000 after buying an additional 411,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $148.65 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

