Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tennant were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Tennant by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 27,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tennant by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Tennant by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Tennant news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $297,248.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,944.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $297,248.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,944.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TNC opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. Tennant has a 52 week low of $56.04 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

