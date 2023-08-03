Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,529 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 495.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $522.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.95. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $574.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

