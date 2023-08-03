Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $441.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.10. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $267,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 275.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

