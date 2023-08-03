Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a current ratio of 23.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

