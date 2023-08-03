Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Saia from $468.00 to $490.00 in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $364.31.

Get Saia alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Saia

Saia Stock Down 0.1 %

SAIA stock opened at $425.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.00. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $176.70 and a fifty-two week high of $437.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,416. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Saia by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.