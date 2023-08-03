Benchmark Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $450.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $330.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. 58.com reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $364.31.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $425.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $176.70 and a fifty-two week high of $437.63.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,416. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Saia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Saia by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

