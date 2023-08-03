Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $91.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. Roku’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $113,273.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at $383,663.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,220 shares of company stock worth $1,508,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Roku by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after buying an additional 1,844,297 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Roku by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after buying an additional 1,674,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Roku by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after buying an additional 1,667,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

