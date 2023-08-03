uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QURE. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.70.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $10.06 on Monday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $478.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $54,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $54,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,925 shares of company stock worth $299,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in uniQure by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

