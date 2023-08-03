Raymond James Increases QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target to $60.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

QCRH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of QCRH opened at $52.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $877.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.99. QCR has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $62.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in QCR by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 134,236 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 702,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,893,000 after buying an additional 106,913 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 133,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 79,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in QCR by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,208,000 after acquiring an additional 73,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

