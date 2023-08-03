Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) vs. Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Financial Contrast

Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ohmyhome and Jones Lang LaSalle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle 2.41% 10.30% 4.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ohmyhome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohmyhome $5.24 million 8.47 -$2.28 million N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle $20.86 billion 0.38 $654.50 million $10.21 16.21

This table compares Ohmyhome and Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Ohmyhome.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ohmyhome and Jones Lang LaSalle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohmyhome 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Lang LaSalle 1 1 4 0 2.50

Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus target price of $198.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.81%. Given Jones Lang LaSalle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jones Lang LaSalle is more favorable than Ohmyhome.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Ohmyhome on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services. In addition, it provides home renovation and furnishing services; home services, including cleaning, painting, and related services for the upgrading and maintenance needs of homeowners; professional moving services; relocating services; and insurance referral services. Further, the company offers project management services for interior decoration projects of residential and commercial units; and engages in distributing technology platform product for property management firms and developers to facilitate communication, facility booking, fee, and tax payments. Ohmyhome Limited was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services. It also provides on-site management services for office, industrial, retail, multifamily residential, and various other properties; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, valuation, and energy and sustainability services. In addition, the company offers investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It provides its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including critical environments and data centers, offices, industrial and warehouses, residential properties, infrastructure projects, retail and shopping malls, logistics, and military housing and transportation centers; and hotels and hospitality, cultural, educational, government, healthcare and laboratory, and sports facilities. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

