Financial Analysis: HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) vs. Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get HUYA alerts:

Risk & Volatility

HUYA has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.66, indicating that its stock price is 666% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.34 billion 0.54 -$70.56 million ($0.25) -11.98 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares HUYA and Blue Sphere’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HUYA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HUYA and Blue Sphere, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 3 1 0 2.00 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

HUYA presently has a consensus target price of $3.28, indicating a potential upside of 9.52%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -5.06% -3.49% -2.90% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HUYA beats Blue Sphere on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Blue Sphere

(Get Free Report)

Blue Sphere Corp. engages in the transformation of agricultural, municipal, and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.