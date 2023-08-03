Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) versus Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Head to Head Review

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antero Midstream and Kodiak Gas Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream $919.98 million 6.11 $326.24 million $0.70 16.73 Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Antero Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream 3 1 1 0 1.60 Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Antero Midstream and Kodiak Gas Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Antero Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.61%. Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus price target of $22.86, indicating a potential upside of 22.76%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than Antero Midstream.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Antero Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Antero Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Midstream and Kodiak Gas Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream 34.36% 18.13% 6.92% Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Antero Midstream beats Kodiak Gas Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water from sources, including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways; uses water handling systems to transport flowback and produced water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

