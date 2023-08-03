City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) versus Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Head to Head Contrast

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City Office REIT and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $180.49 million 1.19 $16.99 million ($0.37) -14.51 Invesco Mortgage Capital $194.51 million 2.50 -$402.92 million ($5.07) -2.31

Profitability

City Office REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invesco Mortgage Capital. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares City Office REIT and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT -3.76% -0.96% -0.43% Invesco Mortgage Capital -69.05% 42.46% 4.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for City Office REIT and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Invesco Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

City Office REIT currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 92.43%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.63%. Given City Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. City Office REIT pays out -108.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

City Office REIT beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

