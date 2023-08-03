Comparing Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pro-Dex and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.48 $3.86 million $1.27 13.84 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Pro-Dex and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 9.72% 19.00% 9.85% Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38%

Risk and Volatility

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

(Get Free Report)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.