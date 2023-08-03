Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) vs. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Head-To-Head Survey

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) and Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $407.86 million 19.75 -$44.88 million ($1.56) -178.05 Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A ($0.75) 0.00

Profitability

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -9.35% -10.27% -8.92% Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inspire Medical Systems and Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 0 11 0 3.00 Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $353.92, suggesting a potential upside of 27.42%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc., a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging. It also offers VivaScan software to schedule patients for examinations, perform imaging examinations on one or more lesions during a visit, review, and report on images obtained during an examination, as well as VivaNet, a digital telepathology system. The company was formerly known as Lucid, Inc. and changed its name to Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. in August 2012. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

