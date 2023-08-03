Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) and BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Head-To-Head Contrast

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) and Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and Processa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -1,794.23% Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -152.54% -136.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and Processa Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -$6.90 million ($0.06) -0.93 Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$27.42 million ($1.67) -0.26

Analyst Recommendations

BetterLife Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Processa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BetterLife Pharma and Processa Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Processa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 834.58%. Given Processa Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Processa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BetterLife Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

BetterLife Pharma has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Processa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections. The company's products pipeline includes BETR-001 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, anxiety, and neuropathic pain and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders; and BETR-002 to treat benzodiazepine dependency, anxiety, and neurodegenerative disorders. It is also developing MM-003, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for treatment of COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections; and MM-001, a topical cream for local intravaginal use to treat HPV-induced cervical intraepithelial neoplasia that has completed Phase II clinical trials. The company was formerly known as Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to BetterLife Pharma Inc. in December 2019. BetterLife Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition. The company is also developing PCS12852, a novel selective 5HT4) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of gastroparesis, chronic constipation, constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome, and functional dyspepsia; PCS3117, a cytidine analog, which is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic and non-small cell lung cancer; and PCS6422, an oral, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase that is in Phase 1B clinical trials for treating metastatic colorectal and breast cancer. In addition, it develops PCS11T, an analog of SN38 and irinotecan drug for the treatment of various cancers. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Hanover, Maryland.

